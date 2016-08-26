CFF to reopen French covered bonds

The French bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Natixis, Nordea Markets and Santander for an Aaa/AAA rated 10 year which is expected to be launched in near future subject to market conditions.CFF is the first French covered bond issuer in 11 weeks and follows a ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.