Pick-up in primary pace expected in covereds

But with supply likely to be concentrated in a narrow maturity bucket, issuers will need to be sure there's relative value on offer.Four or five covered bonds are expected next week from a wide range of issuers in Europe’s core and periphery, as well as issuers from those ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.