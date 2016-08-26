Primary set for strong week ahead, pending payrolls

After holdco deals from UBS and HSBC, investors once again showed voracious appetite for Thursday’s €1bn seven year from Santander UK which was more than four times oversubscribed.The transaction attracted 280 investors with the final print of 117bp, coming 18bp inside initial price talk. With the bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.