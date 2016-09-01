Xi’an government unit dips into bonds

Initial price guidance for the new three year was set at low 200bp over US Treasuries on Friday, by sole global co-ordinator DBS, which is also a joint lead manager and joint bookrunner with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co (Hong Kong branch).Fitch has rated the issuer ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.