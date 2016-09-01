China pushes for green financing ahead of G20
The People’s Bank of China, in collaboration with six other government agencies, has put green financing in the spotlight, releasing guidelines for the establishment of a green financial system.
Ahead of the opening of the G20 summit in Hangzhou in China this weekend, the China Banking Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Insurance Regulatory Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Environmental Protection
, National Development and Reform Commission and the PBoC
jointly announced the
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.