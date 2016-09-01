Chinese data firms looks to Nasdaq for $75m IPO

The company provides web, video and mobile data analytics with applications for commercial and government use. At the end of 2015 it had 307 customers, according to the filing.Gridsum has hired Citi, Goldman Sachs and New York-based investment company Stifel to run the deal. It is looking ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.