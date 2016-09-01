Emperor International, Union Life mandate for dollars

Emperor International has picked Bank of China Hong Kong, Emperor Securities, Guotai Junan International, HSBC and ICBC Asia as bookrunners for its maiden dollar outing.
Investors meetings will be held in Singapore and Hong Kong beginning September 5.While new to dollars, Emperor International has ventured out ...
