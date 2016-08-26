Santander EUR 1bn 1.125% Sep 23

Rating: Baa1 / BBB / A
Amount: €1bn
Maturity: 8 September, 2023
Issue/reoffer price: 99.159
Coupon: 1.125%
Spread at reoffer: mid swaps plus 117bp
Launched: Thursday, September 1
Payment date September 8:Joint books: Deutsche Bank, Natixis, Santander, ...
