Peruvian Exalmar finally clinches loan consent

Two months after first launching its tender offer and consent solicitation, Exalmar managed to persuade 51.9% of its bondholders to approve a covenant waiver and give it the majority it needed to raise more debt.But it had to sweeten the financial incentive and extend the consent deadline ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.