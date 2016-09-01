Dissent in ranks as US swallows margin ‘jumbled’ and ‘alone’

Major banks and their counterparties in Canada, Japan and the US entered a last gasp drive this week to comply with new margin rules on uncleared derivative trades ahead of Thursday’s deadline. But while most of the market looked to have averted disaster on the day, one of the key regulatory officials behind the rules had harsh words for the way in which they had been imposed.