Dissent in ranks as US swallows margin ‘jumbled’ and ‘alone’

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission decided to push ahead with its September 1 implementation date for uncleared margin, despite Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore all announcing last week that they would delay. This followed Europe’s decision in June to hold off until 2017.As bankers worked ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.