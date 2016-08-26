Watermark
Nafin peso deal heralds new era for Lat Am green

Mexican government-owned development bank Nacional Financiera (Nafin) sold the first ever local currency green bond from Latin America on Wednesday in a deal that market participants said showed the direction the market needs to take to grow in the region.

  • By Oliver West
  • 10:00 PM

A3/BBB+ rated Nafin attracted Mp5.833bn of orders for a Mp2bn ($107m) seven year green bond that was sold to yield 6.05%. The borrower had signalled its intention to issue last week.

Pedro Guerra, deputy general director of treasury and markets at Nafin, told GlobalCapital that the deal ...

