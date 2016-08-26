Watermark
New issuers set to expand covered bond universe

Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich has mandated joint leads for its first benchmark euro covered bond and the Bank of Queensland has hired leads to explore options for a potential structure.

  Bill Thornhill
  08:30 PM

The Austrian issuer has mandated BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, Erste Group, LBBW and Raiffeisen Bank International to arrange a roadshow with a view to issuing a Aaa Moody’s-rated Austrian mortgage backed covered bond in the mid to long-term maturity range.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 UBS 9,677.63 58 5.90%
2 HSBC 9,491.66 52 5.79%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 8,532.32 39 5.21%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 7,975.45 47 4.87%
5 Commerzbank Group 7,969.91 47 4.86%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 65,509.69 286 6.77%
2 Citi 58,842.67 319 6.08%
3 Morgan Stanley 54,842.72 238 5.66%
4 Goldman Sachs 54,581.59 275 5.64%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 53,004.42 257 5.47%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 52,864.22 208 10.85%
2 Citi 49,178.89 247 10.09%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 43,446.64 217 8.91%
4 Morgan Stanley 40,567.00 183 8.32%
5 Wells Fargo Securities 38,742.74 188 7.95%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Credit Agricole CIB 7,372.24 27 8.48%
2 UBS 5,981.15 20 6.88%
3 BNP Paribas 5,884.81 22 6.77%
4 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - LBBW 5,306.88 20 6.11%
5 Commerzbank Group 5,042.43 21 5.80%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 6,163.54 19 11.17%
2 HSBC 5,625.84 17 10.19%
3 UBS 5,562.70 20 10.08%
4 Barclays 4,513.52 9 8.18%
5 JPMorgan 2,909.54 15 5.27%