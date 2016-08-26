Watermark
Go to Asia edition

European IPO market reopens as Nets announces Dkr5.5bn flotation

Nets, the largest digital payment services provider in the Nordic region, has published an intention to float on Nasdaq Copenhagen, hoping to emulate the success of larger UK peer Worldpay which was listed three years ago in London.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

The company said on Thursday morning that it will attempt to raise up to Dkr5.5bn ($824m) through an IPO involving an issue of new shares and a minor sell-down by Nets shareholders. The final offer size and schedule are expected to be announced in a forthcoming prospectus.

...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 251,626.64 1022 8.71%
2 Citi 228,902.22 815 7.92%
3 Barclays 215,320.23 669 7.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 204,666.75 711 7.08%
5 HSBC 176,315.42 712 6.10%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 10,484.60 56 10.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,816.07 50 8.41%
3 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.59%
4 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,672.44 32 6.37%