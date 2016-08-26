European IPO market reopens as Nets announces Dkr5.5bn flotation

The company said on Thursday morning that it will attempt to raise up to Dkr5.5bn ($824m) through an IPO involving an issue of new shares and a minor sell-down by Nets shareholders. The final offer size and schedule are expected to be announced in a forthcoming prospectus....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.