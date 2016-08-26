Slovenia supports euro liquidity with combined new issue and buy-back

The Baa3/A/BBB+ rated sovereign priced a €1bn reopening of its March 2035s at 98bp over mid-swaps. That was at the tight end of revised guidance of 100bp area plus or minus 2bp. Initial price thoughts had been set at 105bp-110bp.A banker on the deal said that equated ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.