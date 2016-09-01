Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Republic of Slovenia EUR1bn 1.5% March 25

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 01 Sep 2016

Rating: Baa3/A/BBB+

Amount: €1bn

Maturity: 25 March, 2035

Issue/fixed reoffer price: 97.353

Coupon: 1.5%

Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 98bp

Launched: Wednesday, August 31

Payment date: September 6

Joint books: Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 05 Sep 2016
1 HSBC 29,919.82 174 9.02%
2 Citi 29,505.48 135 8.90%
3 JPMorgan 27,413.37 100 8.27%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,454.92 92 7.38%
5 Deutsche Bank 17,080.10 63 5.15%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,901.03 26 13.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,128.76 23 11.74%
3 Santander 8,624.38 20 10.00%
4 Citi 8,413.88 21 9.75%
5 HSBC 7,706.25 22 8.93%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 Citi 11,118.04 45 11.48%
2 JPMorgan 8,477.09 34 8.75%
3 HSBC 7,400.60 41 7.64%
4 Barclays 6,370.07 21 6.57%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,050.33 16 6.24%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,265.03 20 12.74%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,600.30 13 10.15%
3 Citi 2,174.60 13 8.48%
4 ING 2,077.34 15 8.10%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,246.38 7 4.86%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 5,094.28 103 21.12%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,361.12 115 9.79%
3 HDFC Bank 2,175.53 77 9.02%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,858.01 22 7.70%
5 ICICI Bank 1,547.98 41 6.42%