Republic of Slovenia EUR1bn 1.5% March 25

Rating: Baa3/A/BBB+
Amount: €1bn
Maturity: 25 March, 2035
Issue/fixed reoffer price: 97.353
Coupon: 1.5%
Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 98bp
Launched: Wednesday, August 31
Payment date: September 6
Joint books: Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan
