T2 promising after HSBC and Santander UK assert holdco health
HSBC and Santander UK found strong demand for senior bonds issued from their holding companies this week, revealing an opportunity for more deeply subordinated supply such as Nordea’s tier two benchmark.
HSBC opened books on Tuesday for a self-led eight year transaction with initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 100bp area, before setting the final spread at 87bp after guidance of 90bp area plus or minus 3bp. With orders surpassing €6.5bn by final pricing, the UK bank was able
...
