Autumn window flies open as $1.5bn changes hands

More than $1.5bn worth of block trades completed within the space of three days this week showed that the summer break in European equity capital markets is well and truly over. The deals included two big Swedish sell-downs by EQT worth more than $500m, and a Sfr539m sale of Straumann Group shares.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 04:00 PM

“The market is starting to get buzzing again,” said an ECM banker in London. “It confirms what we’ve expected, that in the period between the British summer holiday and the US election there’s going to be a very fast flurry of deals.”

“We have got a window between now ...

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 251,626.64 1022 8.71%
2 Citi 228,902.22 815 7.92%
3 Barclays 215,320.23 669 7.45%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 204,666.75 711 7.08%
5 HSBC 176,315.42 712 6.10%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 BNP Paribas 24,460.18 106 6.81%
2 UniCredit 24,220.80 111 6.74%
3 JPMorgan 23,194.32 42 6.46%
4 HSBC 19,279.32 96 5.37%
5 ING 16,772.77 102 4.67%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 JPMorgan 10,484.60 56 10.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,816.07 50 8.41%
3 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.59%
4 Morgan Stanley 6,880.19 37 6.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,672.44 32 6.37%