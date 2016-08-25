World Bank bond breathes new life into SDR market

As expected, the landmark offering was launched on Wednesday morning at an extremely low coupon range that Chinese bond investors were not accustomed to.

Brought to the market by joint lead underwriters China Construction Bank, China Development Bank, HSBC and ICBC, the three year paper was marketed at 0.4%-0.7% and ended up pricing at 0.49%.

On an after-swap to renminbi basis, the 0.49% coupon of the Mulan bonds converts to about 2.4%, which is in line with three year Chinese government bonds (2.425%).

This also puts the World Bank about 35bp below policy banks such as Agricultural Development Bank of China and China Development Bank, and is the lowest cost of funding ever achieved by a foreign issuer in China, according to GlobalRMB data.

“The SDR and RMB curves can’t be directly compared — but if you convert our SDR coupon to RMB [via cross currency swaps], it is about 2.4% in RMB, which is where the three year CGB trades, and about 35bp below the Chinese agency banks,” said the World Bank’s global head of capital markets, George Richardson. “That is a level we do not believe any other foreign issuer has achieved, having that much oversubscription, and with that spread on the policy banks.”

The aggressive pricing meant this was not a product for everybody, with institutional fund managers, in particular, largely absent from the renminbi-settled trade.

“We watch this with more intellectual curiosity than a strong investment reason,” said Brad Gibson, portfolio manager, Asia Pacific fixed income, AB Global said. “For managers like us, unless there is a very attractive relative yield to invest in the SDR bond, it doesn’t strike me that the investor base will be global asset managers at this stage.”

Not that the transaction was meant for asset managers, as the targeted audience for the Mulan bonds was central banks and sovereign wealth funds, those working on the transaction said.

“Given the lack of yield, we knew the funds weren’t going to buy, so the target had always been the less yield sensitive guys instead,” one syndicate banker arranging the sale said.

As with most bond sales in China, bank treasuries were the biggest buyers with a 53% allocation, while central banks and official institutions took 29% and insurance companies 6%. Asset managers and securities companies made up the remaining 12%.

“We know of some central banks and asset managers who are looking at the transaction, but could not set up accounts in China fast enough to participate,” said Richardson. “But we hear they will still get the accounts ready as there will be more transactions like ours. The SDR makes sense for many central banks and financial institutions or international organisations like the MDBs. We understand there are other investors looking at doing the back-office work to buy into future SDR deals.”

More than just a gesture

The relatively narrow investor base had many participants claiming that Mulan bonds are unlikely to become a mainstream product in China.

One Shenzhen-based credit analyst believed that the initial batch of issuers are likely to be other multilateral developmental agencies. This means that the yields to be offered are likely to remain extremely low.

“There’s no financial incentive for the private sector to buy. So the buyers of these notes are either politically motivated or are agencies that are mandated to promote such initiatives,” he added.

In order for the market to be successful, he said Mulan bonds need to be market-driven and would therefore need to have a wider investor base backing them. But as things stand, Mulan bonds are more likely to be seen as a symbolic gesture.

The World Bank offering, for example, was timed to coincide with the upcoming G20 meeting in Hangzhou this weekend, as well as the renminbi’s inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s SDR basket in October.

But Steve Wang, head of fixed income research at Bank of China International, had a different view.

“I think there’s more to the SDR bond than just symbolism,” he said, and added that SDR instruments offer investors a chance to gain exposure to foreign currencies without the need to hold those currencies.

This advantage is apparent especially in the current market environment, with China keen on keeping capital outflows in check.

On the same point, Wang said SDR bonds can also play a role in helping investors manage their currency exposure.

This is particularly important as investors buying into SDR-denominated notes can do so without relying on any derivatives product to hedge. This is vital for investors as China’s derivatives market is still in the early stages of development.

And just how underdeveloped the onshore derivatives market is can be reflected by the World Bank deal.

A second syndicate banker who worked on the sale pointed out that even though the 0.49% should in theory translate to about 2.4% once swapped into renminbi, that conversion was derived based on the offshore renminbi market instead of onshore rates.

“The 2.4% figure should only be seen as a theoretical number and purely for reference purposes only,” the syndicate banker stressed. “In reality, if you really want to swap it onshore, it’s very hard to do because the quotes for each constituent currency are not readily available on a daily basis and even if they are, the amount you can swap is limited.”

Early stages

Hua Chuang Securities analyst Ji Linghao agreed that Mulan bonds have a lot of potential as ultimately, they fit in with China’s aim to turn the renminbi into a top international currency.

The instrument is also helpful in terms of diversifying the product mix of China’s interbank bond market, where the bulk of the issuance revolves around bonds issued by the government, policy banks and financial institutions.

But in the short term, he said Mulan bonds are unlikely to gather much momentum due to the lack of SDR liquidity. To put things into perspective, the global supply of units was just SDR204.1bn as of March 2016, while the constituent currencies of the SDR have a daily trading volume of about $4tr.

ICBC was the lead bookrunner of the deal with HSBC as a co-bookrunner.

Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Bank of Ningbo, Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), CICC, Citic Securities, China Merchants Bank, Donghai Securities, Export-Import Bank of China and Standard Chartered (China) were joint underwriters.