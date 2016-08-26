Armacell looks to reprice €445m buyout loan

The €445m term loan was priced in January at 525bp over Euribor with a 0% floor. Armacell has now requested a repricing on this to 475bp, offering a 12.5bp consent fee.An investor who declined the deal in January said that Armacell’s forecast full year Ebitda has fallen ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.