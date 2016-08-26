Watermark
Armacell looks to reprice €445m buyout loan

Luxembourg-headquartered Armacell has launched a repricing request on its €445m term loan ‘B’, following Blackstone and Kirkbi’s acquisition of the foam insulation manufacturer from Charterhouse earlier this year.

  • By Max Bower
  • 02:15 PM

The €445m term loan was priced in January at 525bp over Euribor with a 0% floor. Armacell has now requested a repricing on this to 475bp, offering a 12.5bp consent fee.

An investor who declined the deal in January said that Armacell’s forecast full year Ebitda has fallen ...

