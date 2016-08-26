Watermark
FIG

Berlin Hyp to market its first green senior bond

The German lender has appointed leads to market its first senior unsecured green deal from next week.

  • By Bill Thornhill
  • 01:00 PM

After issuing the first covered bond backed by green mortgages, Berlin Hyp intends to issue its first Green senior deal.

It has appointed ABN Amro, JP Morgan, Commerzbank, LBBW and Crédit Agricole for the roadshow, which is expected to commence next week and last for eight business days. ...

