Berlin Hyp to market its first green senior bond

After issuing the first covered bond backed by green mortgages, Berlin Hyp intends to issue its first Green senior deal.It has appointed ABN Amro, JP Morgan, Commerzbank, LBBW and Crédit Agricole for the roadshow, which is expected to commence next week and last for eight business days. ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.