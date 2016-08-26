Santander scores solid success

After holdco deals from HSBC and UBS and a tier two transaction from Nordea, which were all highly oversubscribed and offered a minimal new issue premium, it was clear that the market was likely to remain receptive for another holdco offering.The UK subsidiary of the Spanish ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.