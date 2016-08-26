Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Créd Ag CF to hit secondary with retained deal

Crédit Agricole announced on Wednesday its intent to sell a French consumer ABS deal on the secondary market, as European ABS begins to waken from its summer slumber.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 11:30 AM

Ginkgo 2016-PL1 will be taken on a roadshow by Crédit Agricole, the sole arranger and lead manager on the deal, next week, with launch and pricing expected the week of September 12.

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, the issuer, hasn’t sold a primary deal since 2014, according to ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 51,201.59 117 11.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,123.00 125 10.66%
3 JPMorgan 41,124.82 116 9.31%
4 Citi 39,913.83 118 9.03%
5 Credit Suisse 34,125.12 92 7.72%