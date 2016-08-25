Postal Savings Bank meets sponsors to prep $8bn IPO
Postal Savings Bank of China met with the sponsors of its upcoming $8bn Hong Kong IPO in Beijing on Thursday as the issuer approaches hitting the market, according to a source involved in the transaction.
The issuer was originally slated to start pre-marketing its IPO on September 5, but is more likely to start in the week of September 12 or 19, said the source.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CICC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
...
