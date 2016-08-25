Waskita lights up Indo IPOs on hot demand
Waskita Beton Precast has wrapped up a deal some consider to be this year’s hottest Indonesian IPO, with investors piling in to help it raise Rph5.16tr ($390.61m) near the top of the price range.
The state-owned maker of pre-cast concrete slabs sold 10.54bn shares, or 40% of its enlarged share base, at Rph490 a share. The trade was marketed
at Rph400-Rph500 a share and books closed more than five times covered with allocation “super tight”, according to those close to the
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.