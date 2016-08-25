Watermark
Go to Global edition

‘Til death or a bad memory do us part

My beloved wife Tai Tai often complains, quite unreasonably I think, about how under appreciated she feels. But a recent gaffe by an acquaintance of mine had her, for once, thanking her lucky stars that she married me back in the day when bankers actually paid some attention to their better halves.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM
Email a colleague
Cancel
Request a PDF
Cancel

I was at the Captain’s Bar with a good friend and his colleague, who was visiting the Hong Kong office for work.

Our visitor had a distinctive family name which jogged my memory as I recalled a charming lady whom I had met at a conference a couple of years ago with the same surname.

Considering how unusual this name was, I ventured to ask the guy if he was related to her. “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “You must be mistaken — no one I know has this name as it’s just something I fashioned.”

I could have sworn the lady shared his name and probed further. I mentioned she had a senior position at a global bank and was even based in the same country as him. But the guy just looked at me blankly.

A couple of single malts later, however, he had a brainwave.

“Oh, I just remembered… I think that’s my wife you’re talking about,” he said sheepishly, apologising and blaming sleep deprivation for the memory lapse.

I looked at him in sheer disbelief. The breakneck pace and pressures of banking aside, there is no excuse for forgetting your wife’s name, and I dreaded to imagine his fate if she found out.

He looked mortified, though, so I consoled him with another round of drinks — ensuring he didn’t remember his slip-up later on.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Total Volume Rmb (m) No. of Deals Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Everbright Securities 4,000 1 18.43
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 2,500 1 11.52
2 CITIC Securities 2,500 1 11.52
4 China Securities 2,350 2 10.83
4 Essence Securities Co 2,350 2 10.83

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 31 Aug 2016
1 CITIC Securities 13,717.06 47 8.09%
2 Morgan Stanley 9,914.29 42 5.85%
3 GF Securities Co Ltd 8,654.18 34 5.10%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,060.36 29 4.75%
5 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd 6,610.02 47 3.90%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 30 Aug 2016
1 HSBC 19,108.84 111 9.41%
2 Citi 18,233.38 88 8.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,613.05 77 8.67%
4 JPMorgan 14,158.57 74 6.97%
5 Morgan Stanley 8,306.64 43 4.09%

Asian polls & awards

  • EFG Bank wins in Asiamoney’s Private Banking Poll 2016

    It was a clean sweep for EFG Bank in Asiamoney’s Private Banking Poll, cementing a strong run that has seen in dominate in multiple categories over the past three years. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.

  • HSBC gets six of the best in Asiamoney’s Cash Management Poll

    HSBC swept the Asiamoney Cash Management Poll in 2016, topping all six regional voting categories, across financial institutions and corporates. Deutsche Bank and Citi also had an impressive showing, as cash management bankers strive to turn the challenges arising from increased regulation and macro-economic volatility into an opportunity to provide more intuitive services and advice.

  • Cash Management Poll: Treasurers have their say

    This year our Cash Management Poll surveyed participants on some of the key topics impacting the industry. Around 3,000 responses were received from corporates and financial institutions with those polled giving their views on tax breaks, non-bank financial companies and the renminbi.

  • Asia’s best banks stand out

    The period under review has proved one of the most trying for the region’s financial institutions as global problems combine with financial stresses in domestic markets. Amid this turmoil, the best banks have once again proved their ability to outperform. We present Asia's Best Domestic Banks.

  • Asiamoney Private Banking Poll 2016 – Full Results

    Asiamoney presents the detailed results for the Private Banking Poll 2016. The searchable tables include the results breakdown by assets under management $1-$5m, $5.01m-$25m and $25m and above. The results are also divided by country.