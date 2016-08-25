‘Til death or a bad memory do us part

I was at the Captain’s Bar with a good friend and his colleague, who was visiting the Hong Kong office for work.

Our visitor had a distinctive family name which jogged my memory as I recalled a charming lady whom I had met at a conference a couple of years ago with the same surname.

Considering how unusual this name was, I ventured to ask the guy if he was related to her. “No, I don’t think so,” he said. “You must be mistaken — no one I know has this name as it’s just something I fashioned.”

I could have sworn the lady shared his name and probed further. I mentioned she had a senior position at a global bank and was even based in the same country as him. But the guy just looked at me blankly.

A couple of single malts later, however, he had a brainwave.

“Oh, I just remembered… I think that’s my wife you’re talking about,” he said sheepishly, apologising and blaming sleep deprivation for the memory lapse.

I looked at him in sheer disbelief. The breakneck pace and pressures of banking aside, there is no excuse for forgetting your wife’s name, and I dreaded to imagine his fate if she found out.

He looked mortified, though, so I consoled him with another round of drinks — ensuring he didn’t remember his slip-up later on.