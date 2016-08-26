Watermark
FSB calls on G20 to remove derivs reporting barriers

The Financial Stability Board has singled out removing barriers to over-the-counter derivatives reporting as a priority for G20 leaders ahead of their summit in Hangzhou this weekend.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 06:00 PM

FSB chairman Mark Carney has written to G20 leaders, urging them to remove legal barriers to reporting OTC derivatives to trade repositories as well as to authorities’ access to data. Carney also asked that leaders remove “other legal, data and capacity constraints that could hamper implementation efforts”.

