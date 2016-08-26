FSB calls on G20 to remove derivs reporting barriers

FSB chairman Mark Carney has written to G20 leaders, urging them to remove legal barriers to reporting OTC derivatives to trade repositories as well as to authorities’ access to data. Carney also asked that leaders remove “other legal, data and capacity constraints that could hamper implementation efforts”....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.