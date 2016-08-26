Big books on public side could help MTNs

"Oversubscription can benefit the private placement market," said an MTN banker in Germany. "Investors don't want to be left holding cash. If an investor comes in for €100m and gets €10m, they'll want to look elsewhere. Private placements are one way they can get the size they want."A ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.