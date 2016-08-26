NIPs must rise say covered investors

After a series of 10 year covered bond deals, of which some have priced with barely any new issue concession, some covered bond investors believe the market is ripe for a correction.“Spreads are too tight in the 10 year – in the core market,” said one ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.