Íslandsbanki in first Icelandic benchmark since crisis

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan circulated initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 225bp area.Íslandsbanki was able to pull in the spread by 25bp to 200bp, through guidance of 210bp area. The final size was then set at the upper limit ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.