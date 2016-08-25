Royal Industries seeks additional $95m after default

The agro-industrial company’s first instalment was due on August 13 but it failed to repay the money because of a liquidity crunch. This was caused in part by suppliers’ reluctance to extend credit and by the borrower's expensive and long position on crude palm oil.Royal has ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.