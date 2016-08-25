Watermark
Go to Global edition

Lanka Orix Leasing preps first overseas foray

Lanka Orix Leasing Company has tapped two banks to lead its debut offering in the international bond market. The Sri Lankan firm is set to hit the road from Thursday.

  • By Rashmi Kumar
  • 08:00 AM

Meetings with fixed income investors will be held in Singapore on Thursday and Hong Kong on Friday, to be organised by joint bookrunners and joint lead managers Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

If the Reg S deal comes to fruition, it will be LOLC’s maiden international outing. Founded ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Total Volume Rmb (m) No. of Deals Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Everbright Securities 4,000 1 18.43
2 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 2,500 1 11.52
2 CITIC Securities 2,500 1 11.52
4 China Securities 2,350 2 10.83
4 Essence Securities Co 2,350 2 10.83

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 13,717.06 47 8.09%
2 Morgan Stanley 9,914.29 42 5.85%
3 GF Securities Co Ltd 8,654.18 34 5.10%
4 Deutsche Bank 8,060.36 29 4.75%
5 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd 6,610.02 47 3.90%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 19,108.84 111 9.41%
2 Citi 18,233.38 88 8.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,613.05 77 8.67%
4 JPMorgan 14,158.57 74 6.97%
5 Morgan Stanley 8,306.64 43 4.09%

Asian polls & awards

  • EFG Bank wins in Asiamoney’s Private Banking Poll 2016

    It was a clean sweep for EFG Bank in Asiamoney’s Private Banking Poll, cementing a strong run that has seen in dominate in multiple categories over the past three years. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.

  • HSBC gets six of the best in Asiamoney’s Cash Management Poll

    HSBC swept the Asiamoney Cash Management Poll in 2016, topping all six regional voting categories, across financial institutions and corporates. Deutsche Bank and Citi also had an impressive showing, as cash management bankers strive to turn the challenges arising from increased regulation and macro-economic volatility into an opportunity to provide more intuitive services and advice.

  • Cash Management Poll: Treasurers have their say

    This year our Cash Management Poll surveyed participants on some of the key topics impacting the industry. Around 3,000 responses were received from corporates and financial institutions with those polled giving their views on tax breaks, non-bank financial companies and the renminbi.

  • Asia’s best banks stand out

    The period under review has proved one of the most trying for the region’s financial institutions as global problems combine with financial stresses in domestic markets. Amid this turmoil, the best banks have once again proved their ability to outperform. We present Asia's Best Domestic Banks.

  • Asiamoney Private Banking Poll 2016 – Full Results

    Asiamoney presents the detailed results for the Private Banking Poll 2016. The searchable tables include the results breakdown by assets under management $1-$5m, $5.01m-$25m and $25m and above. The results are also divided by country.