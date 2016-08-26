Reverse enquiry prompts Cabei’s Rmb700m Formosa return

Like many of its supranational peers, Cabei is a frequent issuer in a multitude of currencies as well as domestic markets.The Formosa bond market is one of its newer options having only started issuing offshore renminbi (CNH) notes in Taiwan two years ago before returning with ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.