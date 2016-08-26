Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Reverse enquiry prompts Cabei’s Rmb700m Formosa return

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei) ventured into Taiwan’s Formosa bond market for the third consecutive year, raising Rmb700m ($105m) from a reverse-enquiry driven offering.

  • By Oliver West, Rev Hui
  • 06:30 AM

Like many of its supranational peers, Cabei is a frequent issuer in a multitude of currencies as well as domestic markets.

The Formosa bond market is one of its newer options having only started issuing offshore renminbi (CNH) notes in Taiwan two years ago before returning with ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 HSBC 29,205.10 167 9.02%
2 Citi 29,200.25 132 9.02%
3 JPMorgan 26,974.96 98 8.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 24,454.92 92 7.55%
5 Deutsche Bank 16,625.03 60 5.14%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 11,901.03 26 13.80%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,128.76 23 11.74%
3 Santander 8,624.38 20 10.00%
4 Citi 8,413.88 21 9.75%
5 HSBC 7,706.25 22 8.93%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,118.04 45 11.48%
2 JPMorgan 8,477.09 34 8.75%
3 HSBC 7,400.60 41 7.64%
4 Barclays 6,370.07 21 6.57%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,050.33 16 6.24%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 3,265.03 20 12.74%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,600.30 13 10.14%
3 Citi 2,174.60 13 8.48%
4 ING 2,077.34 15 8.10%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,246.38 7 4.86%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,952.52 101 21.26%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,200.69 109 9.45%
3 HDFC Bank 1,968.46 65 8.45%
4 Standard Chartered Bank 1,784.45 21 7.66%
5 ICICI Bank 1,532.99 40 6.58%