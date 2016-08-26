Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Obvion closes in on €4bn in RMBS

Dutch lender Obvion has returned to its regular prime Dutch RMBS shelf for the second time this year, having also sold the world’s first green RMBS with “Green Storm” and one “Purple Storm” which securitized mortgages on parent bank Rabobank’s balance sheet.

  • By Graham Bippart
  • 05:15 PM

The mortgages in the new deal, Storm 2016-II, are all originated by Obvion. The issuer mandated JP Morgan and Rabobank as joint bookrunners.

Only one tranche will be offered, compared to “Purple Storm”, sold in July, which offloaded the entire capital stack. But for the regular Storm shelf, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

New! GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,041 15 12.27
2 Citi 5,505 15 11.18
3 Credit Suisse 4,439 8 9.01
4 Lloyds Bank 3,788 10 7.69
5 Deutsche Bank 3,293 8 6.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 29 Aug 2016
1 Wells Fargo Securities 51,201.59 117 11.59%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,123.00 125 10.66%
3 JPMorgan 41,124.82 116 9.31%
4 Citi 39,913.83 118 9.03%
5 Credit Suisse 34,125.12 92 7.72%