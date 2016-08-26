Watermark
Evonik swoops for €1.9bn M&A take out

German chemical company Evonik hit the reopened European investment grade corporate bond market at pace on Tuesday as it sought financing for its €3.5bn acquisition of US industrial gas provider Air Products’ speciality and coating additives business.

  • By Ross Lancaster
  • 04:00 PM

The Baa1/BBB+ rated issuer announced a triple tranche transaction on Tuesday, offering benchmark bonds with 4.5 year, eight year and 12 year maturities.

Bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Société Générale gave initial price thoughts in the 30bp ...

