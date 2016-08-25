ING Mongolia appoints new chief representative

Versavel will be stepping into the shoes of Howard Lambert as ING's chief representative in the east Asian country, according to a press release.A banking veteran who has been part of the industry for 30 years, Versavel’s credentials include holding several leadership roles in different countries in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.