China XD Plastics winds up $180m loan with seven

Sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Standard Chartered brought in six lenders during syndication.The lead kept $25m on its books and brought in Bank of Shanghai, Nanyang Commercial Bank and Ping An Bank as MLAs, allocating them $30m each. Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank also joined for this title, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.