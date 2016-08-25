China XD Plastics winds up $180m loan with seven

It was a clean sweep for EFG Bank in Asiamoney’s Private Banking Poll, cementing a strong run that has seen in dominate in multiple categories over the past three years. Shruti Chaturvedi reports.

HSBC swept the Asiamoney Cash Management Poll in 2016, topping all six regional voting categories, across financial institutions and corporates. Deutsche Bank and Citi also had an impressive showing, as cash management bankers strive to turn the challenges arising from increased regulation and macro-economic volatility into an opportunity to provide more intuitive services and advice.

This year our Cash Management Poll surveyed participants on some of the key topics impacting the industry. Around 3,000 responses were received from corporates and financial institutions with those polled giving their views on tax breaks, non-bank financial companies and the renminbi.

The period under review has proved one of the most trying for the region’s financial institutions as global problems combine with financial stresses in domestic markets. Amid this turmoil, the best banks have once again proved their ability to outperform. We present Asia's Best Domestic Banks.