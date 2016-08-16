Watermark
RiverNorth fund, new SoFi deal light up MPL sector

Investment manager RiverNorth Capital Management has received approval for a $1bn closed end fund that will invest in marketplace loan assets. Meanwhile, SoFi is readying the latest ABS offering from its unsecured consumer lending program.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 09:15 PM

The Chicago-based investment management firm registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and received approval last week for RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation, a non-listed, closed-end fund with a target offering size of approximately $1bn.

The fund will not invest in subprime loans, and will only be ...

