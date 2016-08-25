Eight banks to bid for NBCC India sell down

Axis Capital, Citi, Edelweiss Financial Services, IDBI, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura and SBI Capital Markets will have 15 minutes each — between 11am and 1pm local time — to bid for the mandate. Their financial bids will be opened immediately after the presentations are over.The Department ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.