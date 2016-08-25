Allocations revealed for Sri Lanka $700m loan

Five mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners launched the retail phase of the borrowing in late June.
Among the original MLABs, Credit Suisse retained the highest amount of $100m. HSBC kept a $50m hold, while Citi, Emirates NBD and Mashreqbank kept $35m apiece.The MLAB title was also ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.