CLO managers ramp up deal volume into fall

CLO managers are beginning to ramp up issuance activity ahead of an expected market escalation in September, with three issuers bringing new offerings this week.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 06:30 PM

Middle market stalwart NewStar priced its first ever broadly syndicated deal, followed by heavy hitters Prudential Fixed Income and GSO/Blackstone issuing their latest offerings.

Both GSO and Prudential priced their triple-A rated tranches at 145bp over Libor, in line with the tighter levels of triple-A spreads from top ...

