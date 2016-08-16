Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Funding requirement
|Raised (%)
|Date
Austria
|€13.9bn
|€20bn-€22bn (i)
|66%
|Aug 26
Belgium
|€36.3bn
|€33.5bn (ii)
|85%
|Aug 26
Denmark
|Dkr36.3bn
|Dkr65bn (€8.7bn) (iii)
|56%
|Aug 26
Finland
|€8.3bn
|€13bn (iv)
|64%
|Aug 26
France
|€146.4bn
|€187bn (v)
|78%
|Aug 26
Germany
|€110bn
|€154bn (vi)
|71%
|Aug 26
