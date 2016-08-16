Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Funding scorecard: European sovereigns

Find out how far European sovereigns are progressing in their funding targets as we approach the post-summer funding season.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:30 PM
 BorrowerAmount raised Funding requirement Raised (%) Date 

Austria		 €13.9bn€20bn-€22bn (i) 66% Aug 26

Belgium		 €36.3bn €33.5bn (ii) 85%Aug 26

Denmark		 Dkr36.3bnDkr65bn (€8.7bn) (iii) 56%Aug 26

Finland		 €8.3bn€13bn (iv)64%Aug 26

France		 €146.4bn€187bn (v) 78%Aug 26

Germany		 €110bn€154bn (vi) 71%Aug 26

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Aug 2016
1 Barclays 15,126.82 22 10.34%
2 HSBC 12,777.74 17 8.74%
3 Citi 11,827.31 20 8.09%
4 JPMorgan 10,753.73 18 7.35%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,682.41 16 7.31%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 38,029.96 115 11.66%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,087.97 92 9.84%
3 Citi 30,826.32 88 9.45%
4 HSBC 25,140.59 68 7.71%
5 Goldman Sachs 22,949.44 54 7.04%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Aug 2016
1 Barclays 30,745.22 71 9.07%
2 UniCredit 26,218.96 96 7.74%
3 HSBC 25,593.40 91 7.55%
4 JPMorgan 22,900.10 68 6.76%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 22,576.15 63 6.66%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 22 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 67,687.96 383 7.67%
2 HSBC 61,896.17 243 7.01%
3 Barclays 61,147.01 189 6.93%
4 Citi 56,516.82 188 6.40%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 47,821.19 155 5.42%