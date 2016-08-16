Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Morgan Stanley founds two new multi-asset funds

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley, has launched two new multi-asset global funds, the Global Balanced Fund and the Global Balanced Defensive Fund.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 02:30 PM
Both funds are designed to maintain a stable risk level, mirroring that of the company's existing Global Balanced Risk Control (GBaR) strategy. The difference between the two new funds is their targeted volatility. The Global Balanced Fund has a volatility range of 4%-10%, while the Defensive Fund has ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 15 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 243,624.78 967 8.68%
2 Citi 218,715.75 783 7.79%
3 Barclays 205,766.70 643 7.33%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 202,029.46 695 7.19%
5 HSBC 173,256.62 692 6.17%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Aug 2016
1 BNP Paribas 23,543.21 101 6.75%
2 UniCredit 23,360.96 107 6.69%
3 JPMorgan 23,076.45 41 6.61%
4 HSBC 19,192.10 94 5.50%
5 ING 16,697.84 101 4.78%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Aug 2016
1 JPMorgan 9,747.52 55 9.59%
2 Goldman Sachs 8,816.07 50 8.67%
3 Citi 6,911.91 36 6.80%
4 Morgan Stanley 6,504.18 35 6.40%
5 UBS 6,126.84 31 6.03%