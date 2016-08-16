Morgan Stanley founds two new multi-asset funds
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley, has launched two new multi-asset global funds, the Global Balanced Fund and the Global Balanced Defensive Fund.
Both funds are designed to maintain a stable risk level, mirroring that of the company's existing Global Balanced Risk Control (GBaR) strategy. The difference between the two new funds is their targeted volatility. The Global Balanced Fund has a volatility range of 4%-10%, while the Defensive Fund has
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.