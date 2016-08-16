CS seeks consent to change EoD
Following an internal restructuring, Credit Suisse has asked covered bond holders for their consent to amend the definition of an issuer event of default (EoD).
In October 2015 the Swiss bank began changes to the structure of its legal entities so that it could comply with regulatory requirements. This involved establishing a new subsidiary, CS Schweiz, which will become the new banking entity. The transfer is expected to take place in the final
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.