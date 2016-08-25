Postal Savings Bank wins go ahead for HK listing

Following its listing hearing and subsequent approval, Postal Bank is working to officially sign up cornerstone investors for its upcoming deal, said a source familiar with the matter.Mainland giant China Shipbuilding Industry Corp is slated to sign up for around $2bn worth of the IPO, while the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.