Electronic FX trading hits tipping point in Asian emerging markets

Luke Elliott, FX Director, Asia, Thomson Reuters

Three of Asia’s emerging markets have become the latest to make the leap from voice-based FX trading to electronic execution, according to Thomson Reuters.

Market participants in Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines are showing an increasing readiness to opt for technological solutions, says Luke Elliott, FX director, Asia. “We have seen considerable take-up of our FX trading platform in these markets over the past 12 months. We have definitely passed the tipping point as far as electronic trading is concerned.”

Recent reductions in the cost of providing such services have been key to persuading a new cohort of Asian clients to shift away from voice.“Previously, even the cheapest electronic services could work out quite expensive,” explains Elliott. “We are now offering entry level models that can be incorporated into our desktop platform, which represents a considerable cost saving for clients.”