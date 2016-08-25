EDL Gen on track for dollar debut as books open
Electricite du Laos Generation Public Company (EDL Gen) has started building books for a $300m bond it is looking to price in Thailand on September 2. The deal is progressing well, attracting interest from a wide array of investors including high net worth individuals.
Krungthai Bank and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners while Twin Pine Consulting is involved in the transaction as an adviser, GlobalCapital Asia reported previously
. The Laos issuer has received approval to raise up to $350m, but a source close to the situation said that the amount raised
