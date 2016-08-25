RMB round-up: CIMB inks custodian deal with CCB, AIIB set for new members, CFETS adds to daily FX rates

FX news:

· The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) started publishing the reference exchange rates for the renminbi against the British pound, euro and Japanese yen on August 25. Publishing the reference rates is part of China’s preparation for the renminbi’s impending inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Special Drawing Rights basket in October. All three rates will be published twice a day on 11am and 3pm.

· More on CFETS. The sixth batch of foreign central bank participants in China’s interbank FX market has been announced. A total of 23 central banks has been given the greenlight to participate in the onshore FX market as of August 22, CFETS said this week. The participants are Asia (11), north America (six), Europe (three), Africa (two) and one from Oceania.

· Central banks aside, other foreign entities to have been given access into the onshore FX market are African Development Bank (ADB), African Development Fund, Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (Miga) and Taiwan Business Bank.

AIIB news:

· President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Jin Liqun, said in a press conference this week that the organisation will begin work on adding more members next month. There are 57 members of the AIIB and Jin said they are planning to expand the pool to 90 nations. Founded in 2015, AIIB aims to support the building of infrastructure in Asia Pacific. China is the largest member of AIIB with close to 30% of voting power.

Shenzhen-HK Stock Connect news:

· Vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and head of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect working group Fang Xinghai affirmed China’s ambitions to launch the linkage by the end of 2016. Speaking at a Shenzhen Connect forum, Fang said the initiative is an important step towards the opening of China’s capital markets and in strengthening financial ties with Hong Kong. Also in attendance are members from both exchanges, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp, and securities companies.

Investment news:

· Malaysia’s CIMB Bank has appointed China Construction Bank as a sub-custodian bank in China to clear, settle and safekeep China shares, bonds and other investment products. CIMB Group regional head of transaction banking Hendra Lembong said in a Wednesday statement that the agreement provides its clients with a platform to make cross-border investments into China. CIMB will now be able to support portfolio investments into China through Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII), RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) and China Inter-Bond Market (CIBM) schemes.

Our coverage this week:

· It has been close to a year since China launched its landmark cross-border interbank payment system (CIPS) as part of its grand scheme to internationalise its currency. In an exclusive interview with GlobalRMB, BOCHK's general manager for bank-wide operations outlines the future of RMB clearing and some of the possibilities to further improve the regime.

· The number of direct participants to CIPS has been and is expected to remain low although with new features such as netting to be added, the clearing system is still on its course to become a pillar of the RMB internationalisation strategy.

· Poland became the first European country to issue a Panda bond on Thursday, printing the landmark Rmb3bn ($451m) three year paper at a final coupon of 3.4%. The stage is now set for others to join the fray as investors no longer seemed to be quite as bothered by the renminbi's uncertain outlook.

· Following months of decline, the renminbi has rejoined the top five of most used payment currencies by overtaking the Canadian dollar in the July rankings from Swift. Another highlight of the Swift report was South Africa's considerable growth in renminbi payments in the past year with a massive 65% jump.

· Speaking to GlobalRMB, the World Bank's director and global head of capital markets, George Richardson, said the organisation's maiden Mulan bond is an acknowledgement of China's success in reforming the renminbi. The bonds are expected to launch on August 31.

· Chinese property developer Fantasia Holdings returned to the dim sum market following a four month hiatus with a Rmb1bn tap of its existing 9.5% 2019. But even with the latest outing from Fantasia, activity in the dim sum market has been painfully slow.

· With dim sum struggling to get any sort of traction this year, the asset class replacing it as the darling of Chinese issuers is Panda bonds. The latest to show an interest is China Resources Cement having gotten the go-ahead from the regulators to issue.

· Continuing the bond trend, but with a different product is the Shanghai city government. It is exploring the possibilities of a free trade zone (FTZ) bond as part of China’s broader goal to provide more onshore RMB products for investors.