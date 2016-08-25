Huarong International seeks HK$1.5bn in two tranches
Huarong International Financial Holdings is seeking a HK$1.5bn ($193m) dual tranche loan and has picked a Taiwanese bank to lead the trade.
Far Eastern International Bank is the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the one year financing, which is split equally into a term loan and a revolver. This means that though the borrower will have to draw down half the facility, it will have some flexibility with the
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.