Baoxin exits with bigger $750m borrowing
Baoxin Auto Group has hiked the size of its latest borrowing to $750m from $550m, after its acquisition by China Grand Auto made the deal more appealing, according to bankers.
Baoxin had launched the loan at $550m, splitting it between a three year tranche A that amortised for an average life of 2.625 years and a one year tranche B. The former portion paid a margin of 330bp over Libor and the latter 225bp. The company sealed 55%
