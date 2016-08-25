China Orient finds lowest price among fund managers

Joint global co-ordinators Bank of China International and Standard Chartered launched the five year deal on Tuesday morning local time, with initial price thoughts of 170bp over US Treasuries.Joint bookrunners and joint lead managers included Bank of Communications Hong Kong branch, China Construction Bank International, China Citic ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.